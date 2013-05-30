24 Hours - 29 May 2013

Kim Keon-hoon, a worker with Byucksan Engineering & Construction, looks out through the window from his empty two-bathroom, four-bedroom apartment before an interview with Reuters, in the middle class suburb in Goyang, north of Seoul April 1, 2013. Kim says he was forced to buy an unsold 800 million won ($716,400) apartment, built by his employer in 2008, as the company teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Five years after the global financial crisis, South Korean construction workers are feeling the pinch more than ever as they shoulder a mountain of debt from a real estate bust that has cast a long shadow on the country's growth prospects. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won