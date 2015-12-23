24小时时事新闻（12月23日）
12月22日，北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的伊拉克总理阿巴迪握手。REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
12月22日，日本海上保安厅第11管区海上保安本部拍摄和发布的图片显示，一艘中国海警船在中日争议岛屿附近海域。日本海上保安厅称，这艘中国海警船配备了机关炮。REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guarmore
12月23日，中国深圳，挖掘机在山体滑坡事故现场进行救援工作。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12月22日，德国柏林，樱花绽放。REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
12月22日，英国索尔斯堡平原，民众来到巨石阵庆祝冬至。REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
12月22日，英国纽卡斯尔，2014年诺贝尔和平奖得主马拉拉（Malala Yousefzai）（左）与17岁的叙利亚难民Muzoon Almellehan合影。她们近两年前在约旦的一处难民营相识，二人均致力于倡导女生权more
12月22日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，孩子们把自己装扮成圣诞礼物，参加圣诞节游行。REUTERS/Aziz Taher
12月23日，日本东京，日本明仁天皇（左3）迎来82岁生日，与皇室成员一道亮相，向民众挥手致意。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
美国宇航员Tim Kopra在国际空间站外进行太空行走。图片由美国宇航局12月21日提供。REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
12月22日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，一艘船在叶尼塞河航行，当地气温约零下20摄氏度。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
下一个
24小时时事新闻（12月22日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（12月21日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年度图片--鸟瞰地球
路透公布2015年度鸟瞰地球最佳图片，感受波澜壮阔之美。
本周中国区精选
聚焦12月11日至18日中国区新闻事件和热点。
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.