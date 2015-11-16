24小时时事新闻（11月16日）
11月14日，法国巴黎，一家餐馆玻璃上的弹孔插着一支玫瑰，旁边字条上的法语写着“凭什么？“巴黎13日夜间发生多起自杀式炸弹袭击和枪击事件，导致130多人遇难。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
11月15日，土耳其安塔利亚，G20领导人为巴黎恐怖袭击事件遇难者默哀。前排从左至右依次为：巴西总统罗塞夫、澳大利亚总理特恩布尔、中国国家主席习近平、土耳其总统埃尔多安、美国总统奥巴马、英国首相卡梅伦和南非总统祖马。REmore
11月16日，菲律宾马尼拉，菲律宾海军陆战队士兵检查安装在APEC峰会会场附近的防空火炮。APEC峰会将于本周在马尼拉举行，菲律宾在巴黎发生恐怖袭击事件后强化了峰会安保。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
11月15日，北京，人们前往法国驻华大使馆献花，哀悼巴黎恐怖袭击事件遇难者。REUTERS/Jason Lee
11月14日，上海，东方明珠塔点亮法国国旗色灯光向巴黎恐怖袭击事件遇难者致哀。REUTERS/Aly Song
11月15日，日本东京，东京铁塔点亮法国国旗色灯光悼念巴黎恐怖袭击事件遇难者。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
11月15日，土耳其安塔利亚，美国总统奥巴马（左）、俄罗斯总统普京（右）与美国国家安全顾问苏珊·赖斯（左二）在G20峰会前交谈。REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
（更正）11月15日，土耳其安塔利亚，美国总统奥巴马在G20领导人合影时亲吻德国总理默克尔的脸颊。一旁为土耳其总统埃尔多安。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11月14日，美国爱荷华州得梅因，民主党总统参选人希拉里与伯尼·桑德斯出席2016年美国民主党总统参选人第二轮正式辩论。REUTERS/Jim Young
11月14日，韩国首尔，警察用高压水炮驱散示威者。韩国数万民众周六举行近年来最大示威，抗议韩国总统朴槿惠的劳动和教育政策。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
