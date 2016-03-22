24小时时事新闻（3月22日）
3月21日，美国加州库比蒂诺，苹果副总裁Greg Joswiak发布新款小屏手机iPhone SE。这款手机瞄准新兴市场的新客户以及小屏手机粉丝。REUTERS/Stephen Lam
3月21日，古巴哈瓦那，美国总统奥巴马和古巴领导人劳尔·卡斯特罗在新闻发布会结束后举手致意。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月21日，叙利亚大马士革郊区Douma，一名叙利亚阿拉伯红新月会工作人员在学校为小学生接种疫苗。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
3月21日，印度温达文，印度教寡妇在一个寺庙庆祝胡里节，互扔彩色粉末。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
3月21日，台北，一名表演者扮成凯蒂猫站在台湾首列凯蒂猫彩绘火车上。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
3月21日，美国华盛顿，共和党总统参选人特朗普在美国以色列公共事务委员会的年会上讲话。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
3月21日，美国梅德福，一名男子在暴风雪过后行走在塔夫茨大学内。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
3月21日，美国凤凰城，民主党总统参选人希拉里在竞选集会上与支持者自拍。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3月21日，土耳其纳迪亚巴克尔省，一个男孩举着库尔德工人党旗帜庆祝Newroz日。 REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
3月21日，印度新德里，一个孩子在建筑工地捡拾可回收利用的废铁。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
