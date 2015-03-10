24小时时事新闻（3月10日）
3月9日，日本东京，日本首相安倍晋三和德国总理默克尔在联合记者会结束后握手。默克尔提醒日本需诚实面对战争历史，但亦暗示要实现和解日本邻国也必须发挥作用。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月9日，以色列特拉维夫，议会竞选宣传牌上轮流显示以色列总理内塔尼亚胡(右)和犹太复国主义联盟的领袖艾萨克·赫尔佐格(Isaac Herzog)的图像。以色列将于3月17日举行大选。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
3月9日，美国旧金山，苹果发布Apple Watch，包括售价高达17,000美元、采用蓝宝石表面的黄金或玫瑰金型号。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
3月9日，阿富汗楠格哈尔省，警察参加训练。 REUTERS/Parwiz
3月8日，美国加州雷东多海滩举行风筝节，一位父亲举着2岁的女儿观看风筝。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2月24日，日本福岛核电站附近福冈，工作人员身穿防辐射服清理辐射土壤和树叶。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月8日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名男子搬着一个大象仿制品。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
3月9日，英国伦敦，威廉王子与凯特王妃出席威斯敏斯特教堂举办的英联邦日庆祝活动。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3月9日，全国政协十二届三次会议在北京人民大会堂举行第二次全体会议，服务人员为代表们准备茶水。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月7日，加拿大安大略北部，加拿大国家铁路公司(CN Rail)一辆运载原油的列车发生出轨事故，多节油罐失火。 REUTERS/TSBCanada/Handout via Reuters
2015年全球富豪榜
《福布斯》杂志公布年度全球富豪榜，比尔·盖茨再度荣登榜首。该榜单中来自美国的富豪最多，为536人，其次是中国，有213人，德国以103人列第三，印度90人列第四。
雾霾中的呼吸
路透摄影记者Kim Kyung-Hoon拍摄了一组反映北京雾霾的照片，反映了空气污染对普通百姓生活方方面面的影响。
路透图片30年回顾（二）
路透作为历史的忠实记录者，发布一系列回顾图片作品，还原过去30年间最震撼心灵的历史瞬间。
2015年日内瓦车展探馆
素有“汽车潮流风向标”之称的日内瓦车展近日拉开帷幕，汇集全球各大厂商40款重磅首发车型，其中包括33款量产车以及7款全新概念车。
