24小时时事新闻（2月12日）
2月11日，白俄罗斯明斯克，乌克兰总统波罗申科和俄罗斯总统普京在和平谈判结束后离开。 REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
2月11日，白俄罗斯明斯克，德国总理默克尔、法国总统奥朗德、乌克兰总统波罗申科和俄罗斯总统普京参加和平谈判。REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Semore
2月11日，以色列Kiryat Gat附近，工人们驾驶一辆全地形汽车在沙尘暴天气中行走。一场强沙尘暴正席卷以色列、黎巴嫩、埃及等中东国家，造成以色列空气严重污染，地中海也掀起巨浪，许多港口和机场都已被迫关闭。REUTERmore
2月11日，印度孟买，一名信徒行走在海滩上。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
2月11日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特，一名男子在巨浪前自拍。 REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
2月10日，叙利亚大马士革南部小镇Deir al-Adas，政府军士兵占领了一个地区后，拿着旗帜休息。REUTERS/Stringer
2月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名男子经过在示威现场警戒的警察。教师们组织示威活动，抗议拖欠工资。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2月11日，乌克兰东部顿涅茨克一公交车站遭炮弹击中，造成至少1人死亡。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2月11日，韩国杨平，韩军成规模出动K2坦克参加实弹演习。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
2月11日，希腊雅典，数以千计的民众举行示威，支持左派新政府放宽撙节政策计划。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
2月11日，西班牙巴塞罗那，比利亚雷亚尔球员特里格罗斯在国王杯半决赛与巴塞罗那比赛中庆祝自己进球。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
2月11日，英国伦敦，切尔西后卫伊万诺维奇在英超联赛期间锁喉对方埃弗顿球员麦卡锡。 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
下一个
24小时时事新闻（2月11日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月9日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（1月30日-2月6日）
聚焦1月30日至2月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.