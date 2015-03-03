24小时时事新闻（3月3日）
3月2日，印度加尔各答，人们为一名狂欢者喷撒粉末庆祝胡里节。印度胡里节是每年二月底到三月初的印度教传统节日，每到这个日子，印度人都会用各种色彩的粉末和液体向周围的人身上涂抹、泼洒，以庆祝春季的到来。 REUTERS/Rumore
3月2日，伊拉克萨拉胡丁省，伊拉克士兵与什叶派民兵对伊斯兰国武装分子发动攻击。伊拉克总理阿巴迪1日晚宣布，清剿盘踞在伊北部萨拉赫丁省的极端组织“伊斯兰国”武装分子的大规模军事行动正式开始。REUTERS/Thaier Amore
3月1日，叙利亚阿勒颇北部Handarat，反对派武装士兵在屋内使用手机。REUTERS/Hosam Katan
3月2日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，俄罗斯士兵抱着二战烈士遗骨，准备对其进行重新安葬。REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
3月2日，西班牙马德里，西班牙国王菲利普和王后莱蒂齐娅在王宫等待迎接哥伦比亚总统桑托斯。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
3月2日，乌干达坎帕拉，一名残疾男子学会了使用脚趾刺绣。REUTERS/James Akena
3月1日，印尼巴厘岛登巴沙，澳大利亚游客在Kerobokan监狱前拍照。巴厘岛9人组犯罪集团头目、澳洲籍毒贩Andrew Chan和Myuran Sukumaran被关押在该监狱。REUTERS/Beawiharta
3月2日，在米兰时装周上，知名设计师乔治·阿玛尼上台致谢。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月2日，叙利亚大马士革，一个遭毁坏的房屋墙壁上悬挂着肖像。REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
3月2日，美国华盛顿，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡出席亲以游说团体美国-以色列公共事务委员会(AIPAC)“2015年政策会议”。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
