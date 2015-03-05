24小时时事新闻（3月5日）
北京，艺术家孔宁穿着由999副口罩制成的10米婚纱，化身雾霾新娘“嫁”给蓝天。孔宁希望通过这个作品呼吁更多人关注环保，关注生命。(摄于2014年11月19日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月3日，智利南部维利亚里卡火山喷发。当局发布了红色警报，当地学校停课。REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
3月5日，韩国首尔，一名警察在美国大使馆外站岗。美国驻韩国大使利珀特5日早上在出席首尔世宗文化会馆举行的活动时，被一名韩国男子用刀划伤，袭击嫌疑人被当场抓住。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月4日，英国伦敦，苏富比拍卖行展览的波谱艺术家艾伦·琼斯的作品《Table Sculpture》 。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
3月3日，在巴黎时装周上，美国著名说唱歌手Snoop Dogg在艾格(Etam)时尚内衣秀上献唱。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
3月4日，印度北方邦温达文，一名寡妇参加胡里节庆祝活动。REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
3月4日，叙利亚大马士革，男孩们玩耍BB枪。 REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
3月4日，索马里摩加迪沙，人们因居住营地遭政府关闭而用卡车搬运个人物品离开。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
3月4日，德国柏林举行国际旅游交易会，来自蒙古的与会者使用手机。 REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
3月5日，第十二届全国人民代表大会第三次会议在人民大会堂开幕，国务院总理李克强作政府工作报告，审查计划报告和预算报告。REUTERS/Jason Lee
下一个
24小时时事新闻（3月4日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月3日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月2日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月27日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.