24小时时事新闻（3月6日）
3月5日，美国洛杉矶，影星哈里森·福特乘坐的小飞机在Penmar高球场坠毁，福特身受重伤。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月5日，阿富汗喀布尔，一群男子穿着阿富汗女子的“布卡袍”游行，争取女权。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
3月5日，英国伯明翰举办克鲁弗兹狗展。据了解，克鲁弗兹狗展是世界上规模最大的狗展，有着120多年的悠久历史。REUTERS/Darren Staples
3月5日，美国华盛顿，两名女子拍摄雪景。华盛顿遭遇入冬以来最强的一次暴风雪，大雪导致华盛顿地区数百架航班取消，当地政府部门和学校放假一天。 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
3月5日，尼泊尔加德满都，民众聚集庆祝胡里节。该节日意在庆祝春天来临。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
3月3日，中国僧人肉身宝像在匈牙利自然科学博物馆展出。当日，在匈牙利自然科学博物馆举办的木乃伊展览上，展出了一尊镀金中国僧人肉身宝像，这尊宝像目前的主人是一名荷兰收藏家。REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
3月5日，第十二届全国人民代表大会第三次会议在人民大会堂开幕，服务人员为与会代表准备茶水。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月5日，在巴黎时装周上，一名模特展示印度设计师Manish Arora的新品服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
3月5日，格鲁吉亚Gori，一名男子拿着前苏联领导人斯大林的画像。1953年3月5日，斯大林逝世，享年74岁。REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
3月4日，泰国佛统府，僧侣手举蜡烛庆祝万佛节，场面壮观。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
