24小时时事新闻（2月9日）
2月9日，第57届格莱美颁奖礼在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，歌手Sia亮相红地毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月9日，美国洛杉矶，流行天后麦当娜在第57届格莱美颁奖礼上演唱《Living of Love》。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2月8日，希腊雅典，希腊总理齐普拉斯(右)、副总理德拉加萨基斯(中)和内政部长Nikos Voutsis (左)在议会上交谈。希腊总理齐普拉斯当日公布计划，拟解除紧缩措施，并拒绝延长国际救援计划。 REUTERS/ Amore
2月8日，“英国奥斯卡”英国影视艺术学院(BAFTA)电影奖在伦敦揭晓，埃迪·雷德梅尼(Eddie Redmayne)凭借电影《万物理论》(The Theory of Everything)获封影帝。 REUTERS/more
2月8日，埃及开罗一座球场外，球迷与警方发生冲突，已经造成至少14人丧生。官方称部分俱乐部球迷在无票情况下试图强行进入球场观看比赛，警方使用催泪弹驱散球迷。 REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspamore
2月8日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名女子在海滩上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/David Gray
2月8日，乌克兰阿尔乔莫夫斯克，一名乌克兰军人站在坦克上。德国总理默克尔和法国总统奥朗德6日对莫斯科进行闪电式访问，与俄罗斯总统普京就化解乌克兰危机进行了约5个小时闭门会谈。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2月8日，加拿大魁北克，选手参加冬季独木舟比赛。 REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
2月8日，朝鲜平壤，士兵在金日成广场纪念朝鲜常规革命武装力量建立纪念日。 REUTERS/KCNA
2月8日，捷克利贝雷茨，一名男子在冰冻的岩石上攀爬。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
