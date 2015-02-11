24小时时事新闻（2月11日）
2月10日，乌克兰克拉莫托斯克，乌政府军的作战总部和附近住宅区遭到火箭攻击，造成多名军方人员和平民死伤。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2月10日，二十国集团(G20)财长和央行行长会议在土耳其伊斯坦布尔举行，美国财长贾克·卢与国际货币基金组织(IMF)主席拉加德交谈。 REUTERS/Osman Orsal
2月10日，2015梅赛德斯-奔驰秋冬时装周在西班牙马德里举行，一名模特为Maria Escote's品牌走秀。 REUTERS/Susana Vera
2月10日，阿富汗昆都士省，一辆自杀式汽车炸弹爆炸引起浓烟。塔利班武装人员当日向该省一警察局发动袭击，造成至少两名警察受伤、五名袭击者被击毙。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月9日，秘鲁利马，一对夫妇在米拉弗洛雷斯海滩看夕阳时自拍。 REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
2月10日，白俄罗斯明斯克，法国、德国、俄罗斯及乌克兰领导人举行会晤商讨乌克兰危机，一名女子从会议厅门内向外张望。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2月10日，印尼雅加达，一名男子在被洪水淹没的街道上骑车。 REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
2月10日，去年与以色列持续50天的冲突让加沙成为废墟，一名巴勒斯坦男子赶驴车前行。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
2月10日，FIS高山滑雪世界杯在美国Vail举行，加拿大选手Candace Crawford跃过终点线，最终夺得团体冠军。 REUTERS/Jerry Lai-USA
2月10日，印度新德里，“小老百姓党”(AAP)的支持者参与集会，庆祝由柯里瓦尔领导的“小老百姓党”在议会选举中胜战胜印度总理莫迪的“印度人民党”。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
2月10日，美国普雷斯科特，遭极端组织“伊斯兰国(IS)”绑架的美国女人质凯拉•珍•穆勒被证实遇害，其亲属在新闻发布会后哭泣。 REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
2月10日，乌克兰戈尔洛夫卡，在乌政府武装和亲俄叛军交火后，一名妇女清理被毁坏的房屋残骸。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
24小时时事新闻（2月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月9日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（1月30日-2月6日）
聚焦1月30日至2月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（2月6日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
