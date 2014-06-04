24小时时事新闻(6月5日) 24Hours
6月3日，乌克兰卢甘斯克，一辆卡车的挡风玻璃上布满弹孔。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6月3日，巴西马瑙斯市，居民区装饰一新迎接世界杯。 REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
6月3日，新加坡，一名来自中国的工人在宿舍旁的篮球场上锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
5月16日，塞尔维亚贝尔格莱德西部Krupan，一个卧室内布满淤泥。5月中旬，巴尔干半岛连降暴雨引发洪灾，国际救援组织称此次洪灾为“百年一遇”。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月3日，西班牙马德里，西班牙国王胡安·卡洛斯一世与王储费利佩参加一个活动。西班牙国王胡安·卡洛斯一世2日在全国电视讲话中宣布退位决定，表示年轻一代需要承担“领导角色”，费利佩王储“做好准备”。REUTERS/Sergimore
6月3日，阿富汗Ghazni，支持者参加总统候选人阿布杜拉(Abdullah Abdullah)的竞选活动。阿富汗总统选举第二轮投票定于6月14日举行。REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
6月3日，埃及开罗，民众在解放广场庆祝总统候选人塞西(Abdel Fattahal-Sisi)赢得选举胜利。埃及最高选举委员会3日宣布，前军方领导人塞西以96.91%的支持率赢得总统选举，成为埃及新一任总统。 REUTEmore
6月3日，西班牙北部奥维耶多，防暴警察驱赶占领一栋大楼的抗议者。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
6月3日，俄罗斯阿尔泰地区，当地居民坐在屋顶上躲避洪水。阿尔泰地区洪灾情况严重，造成6人死亡，近万人居无住所。 REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
6月3日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名男子在政府军投掷的汽油弹爆炸后救助一个受伤的孩子。 REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
