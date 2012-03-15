24hours
3月13日，加沙地带，一名巴勒斯坦男子在伊斯兰圣战组织成员的葬礼上鸣枪。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
3月13日，苏丹喀土穆，喀土穆队庆祝在青少年足球联盟赛中打败恩图曼队。喀土穆队将在朱巴迎战南苏丹队。 REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
3月13日，缅甸仰光，一名僧侣与朋友聊天时调整僧袍。 REUTERS/Staff
群星闪耀奥斯卡 The 84th Academy Awards
2012年2月26日，备受瞩目的第84届奥斯卡颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，梅丽尔·斯特里普凭借《铁娘子》获得最佳女主角，让·杜雅尔丹凭《艺术家》获得最佳男主角。
尼克斯不敌热火 林书豪遇打击
纽约尼克斯周四88-102惨败于迈阿密热火。八连胜的热火给了NBA红人林书豪上了一课。林书豪全场始终面临热火防守压力，全场得8分，却有8次失误，尼克斯在最近11场战取得9胜进程中屡试不爽的挡拆战术本场未能奏效。热火“三巨头”再现王者风范，波什得25分、韦德20分，勒布朗·詹姆斯20分。路透
精选图集
