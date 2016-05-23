版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 14:35 BJT

24小时时事新闻（5月23日）

5月22日，2016年度公告牌音乐奖在美国拉斯维加斯举行，女歌手Pink献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5月22日，2016年度公告牌音乐奖在美国拉斯维加斯举行，女歌手Pink献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月22日，2016年度公告牌音乐奖在美国拉斯维加斯举行，女歌手Pink献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
5月21日，美国洛杉矶，航天燃料箱ET-94运往加州科学中心进行展览。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

5月21日，美国洛杉矶，航天燃料箱ET-94运往加州科学中心进行展览。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月21日，美国洛杉矶，航天燃料箱ET-94运往加州科学中心进行展览。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
5月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猴子在卫塞节庆祝活动上坐在佛像雕塑上。卫塞节（Vesak）是纪念佛祖诞生、成道和圆寂的节日。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

5月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猴子在卫塞节庆祝活动上坐在佛像雕塑上。卫塞节（Vesak）是纪念佛祖诞生、成道和圆寂的节日。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猴子在卫塞节庆祝活动上坐在佛像雕塑上。卫塞节（Vesak）是纪念佛祖诞生、成道和圆寂的节日。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 10
5月21日，美国肯塔基州路易斯维尔，与会者在全国步枪协会的年度会议上参观贸易展位。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

5月21日，美国肯塔基州路易斯维尔，与会者在全国步枪协会的年度会议上参观贸易展位。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月21日，美国肯塔基州路易斯维尔，与会者在全国步枪协会的年度会议上参观贸易展位。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
4 / 10
5月22日，希腊与马其顿边境Idomeni营地，难民孩子玩滑梯，天空出现彩虹。 REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

5月22日，希腊与马其顿边境Idomeni营地，难民孩子玩滑梯，天空出现彩虹。 REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月22日，希腊与马其顿边境Idomeni营地，难民孩子玩滑梯，天空出现彩虹。 REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
5 / 10
5月22日，印尼北苏门答腊省，锡纳朋火山冒出浓烟。Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via

5月22日，印尼北苏门答腊省，锡纳朋火山冒出浓烟。Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月22日，印尼北苏门答腊省，锡纳朋火山冒出浓烟。Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via
Close
6 / 10
5月21日，俄罗斯哈卡斯共和国Bazandaikha，一辆汽车行驶在草原上。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

5月21日，俄罗斯哈卡斯共和国Bazandaikha，一辆汽车行驶在草原上。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月21日，俄罗斯哈卡斯共和国Bazandaikha，一辆汽车行驶在草原上。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 10
5月22日，美国加州维斯塔，民主党总统参选人桑德斯与在集会上演奏的一所高中乐队合影。REUTERS/Mike Blake

5月22日，美国加州维斯塔，民主党总统参选人桑德斯与在集会上演奏的一所高中乐队合影。REUTERS/Mike Blake

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月22日，美国加州维斯塔，民主党总统参选人桑德斯与在集会上演奏的一所高中乐队合影。REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 10
5月22日，第69届戛纳电影节迎来了闭幕，《只是世界尽头》(It's Only the End of the World)导演泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

5月22日，第69届戛纳电影节迎来了闭幕，《只是世界尽头》(It's Only the End of the World)导演泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Regis Duvigmore

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
5月22日，第69届戛纳电影节迎来了闭幕，《只是世界尽头》(It's Only the End of the World)导演泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
9 / 10
埃及军方5月21日公布在地中海发现的埃航MS804航班残骸。Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

埃及军方5月21日公布在地中海发现的埃航MS804航班残骸。Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

2016年 5月 23日 星期一
埃及军方5月21日公布在地中海发现的埃航MS804航班残骸。Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选（5月13日-20日）

本周中国区精选（5月13日-20日）

下一个

本周中国区精选（5月13日-20日）

本周中国区精选（5月13日-20日）

聚焦5月13日至20日中国区新闻事件和热点。

2016年 5月 20日
24小时时事新闻（5月19日）

24小时时事新闻（5月19日）

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2016年 5月 19日
24小时时事新闻（5月18日）

24小时时事新闻（5月18日）

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2016年 5月 18日
24小时时事新闻（5月17日）

24小时时事新闻（5月17日）

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2016年 5月 17日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐