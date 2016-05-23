24小时时事新闻（5月23日）
5月22日，2016年度公告牌音乐奖在美国拉斯维加斯举行，女歌手Pink献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5月21日，美国洛杉矶，航天燃料箱ET-94运往加州科学中心进行展览。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5月21日，尼泊尔加德满都，一只猴子在卫塞节庆祝活动上坐在佛像雕塑上。卫塞节（Vesak）是纪念佛祖诞生、成道和圆寂的节日。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
5月21日，美国肯塔基州路易斯维尔，与会者在全国步枪协会的年度会议上参观贸易展位。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
5月22日，希腊与马其顿边境Idomeni营地，难民孩子玩滑梯，天空出现彩虹。 REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
5月22日，印尼北苏门答腊省，锡纳朋火山冒出浓烟。Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via
5月21日，俄罗斯哈卡斯共和国Bazandaikha，一辆汽车行驶在草原上。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
5月22日，美国加州维斯塔，民主党总统参选人桑德斯与在集会上演奏的一所高中乐队合影。REUTERS/Mike Blake
5月22日，第69届戛纳电影节迎来了闭幕，《只是世界尽头》(It's Only the End of the World)导演泽维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)亮相红毯。 REUTERS/Regis Duvigmore
埃及军方5月21日公布在地中海发现的埃航MS804航班残骸。Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters
