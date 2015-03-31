版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 14:14 BJT

新德里空气质量全球垫底

据世界卫生组织(WHO)数据显示，印度首都新德里成为全球污染最厉害的城市，空气中的细微颗粒污染物PM2.5年均浓度为153。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
除工业尾气排放、焚烧垃圾、燃煤电站外，汽车尾气是导致新德里空气污染的“罪魁祸首”。(2015年2月25日，新德里，一名男子骑着人力三轮车。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
在世卫组织的报告中，其他印度城市的空气污染也十分严重，在污染排名最前的20个城市中，印度占了13个。(2015年3月30日，新德里，一名印度教徒在亚穆纳河岸祈祷。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
印度城市巴特那(Patna)与瓜廖尔(Gwalior)位列第二与第三名。(摄于2012年1月22日，印度巴特那。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第四名：印度城市赖布尔(Raipur)。该数据库囊括了世界91个国家1,600个城市的网络公开数据，时间跨度为2008-2013年。 REUTERS/Stringer

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第五名：巴基斯坦卡拉奇。REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第六名：巴基斯坦城市白沙瓦(Peshawar)。 REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第七名：巴基斯坦城市拉瓦尔品第(Rawalpindi)。 REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第八名：伊朗城市霍拉马巴特(Khoramabad)。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第九名：印度城市艾哈迈德巴德(Ahmedabad)。 REUTERS/Amit Dave

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
第十名：印度城市勒克瑙(Lucknow)。 REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

2015年 3月 31日 星期二
