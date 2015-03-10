苹果发布Apple Watch
2015年3月9日，美国旧金山，苹果发布 Apple Watch，包括售价高达17,000美元、采用蓝宝石表面的黄金或玫瑰金型号。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Watch将于4月10日接受预订，4月24日现货供应，包括巴黎、伦敦和东京的时尚精品店。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
库克称，38毫米表面Apple Watch sport最低售价为349美元。标准款底价为549美元，高端“Edition”款的起售价格为10,000美元。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
为了突出时尚与科技，库克与美国名模Christy Turlington Burns同台，她使用Apple event来练习长跑。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
所有手表都有数字屏幕，看起来像传统手表，可以显示朋友的心跳情况，还能显示照片，以及各种应用的界面。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
一名与会者试戴Apple Watch。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
这是库克接任执行长以后苹果推出的这个首款产品，但投资者质疑其能否大卖特卖。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
不同款型的产品制造材料有所不同。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple Watch里面的联系人。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
信息功能。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
运动应用。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
可以查看时间。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
库克还发布一款新的MacBook笔记本电脑，起价1,299美元。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
新的MacBook笔记本电脑重量仅为两磅。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
库克称，所有主要汽车品牌都同意提供苹果CarPlay娱乐系统，新款iPhone 6和iPhone 6 Plus的用户满意度达到99%。 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
美国时代华纳的HBO将于4月在Apple TV上首次推出HBO NOW服务。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
下一个
2015年全球富豪榜
《福布斯》杂志公布年度全球富豪榜，比尔·盖茨再度荣登榜首。该榜单中来自美国的富豪最多，为536人，其次是中国，有213人，德国以103人列第三，印度90人列第四。
雾霾中的呼吸
路透摄影记者Kim Kyung-Hoon拍摄了一组反映北京雾霾的照片，反映了空气污染对普通百姓生活方方面面的影响。
路透图片30年回顾（二）
路透作为历史的忠实记录者，发布一系列回顾图片作品，还原过去30年间最震撼心灵的历史瞬间。
2015年日内瓦车展探馆
素有“汽车潮流风向标”之称的日内瓦车展近日拉开帷幕，汇集全球各大厂商40款重磅首发车型，其中包括33款量产车以及7款全新概念车。
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.