路透4月照片精选
4月12日，瑞士洛桑附近，春日清晨的油菜花田。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
4月6日，美国佛罗里达州棕榈滩，美国总统特朗普夫妇在海湖庄园欢迎到访的中国国家主席习近平夫妇。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
法国总统候选人马克龙和勒庞的拼接图片。二人将在5月7日第二轮投票中对决，最新民调结果显示，马克龙将轻松战胜勒庞。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
4月26日，俄罗斯莫斯科，俄总统普京在克里姆林宫会见中共中央办公厅主任栗战书。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
4月27日，美国白宫，美总统特朗普在椭圆形办公室接受路透专访。 特朗普表示，在围绕朝鲜核试和导弹计划的僵局中，有与朝鲜发生重大冲突的可能性，但他倾向于通过外交途径解决争端。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月26日，朝中社发布的图片显示朝鲜举行大规模实弹演习，纪念建军85周年。KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
4月25日，德国柏林，美总统特朗普的女儿伊万卡参加G20女性峰会，期间与德国总理默克尔一起出席晚宴。REUTERS/Michael Sohn
4月28日，韩国首尔，五大政党总统候选人在电视辩论前合影。大选将于5月9日举行。REUTERS/ JUNG Yeon-Je
4月10日，英国Stanford-le-Hope，首列英国驶往中国的货运列车整装待发。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
4月4日，中国上海，一名男子走在同济大学的樱花树下，背包里带着宠物猫。REUTERS/Aly Song
4月6日，俄罗斯莫斯科，民众聚集在广场，悼念圣彼得堡地铁爆炸案遇难者。4月3日地铁爆炸案导致14人丧生。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
4月29日，日本长崎附近海域，美军“卡尔·文森号”航母。航拍图片由日本共同社提供。Kyodo/via REUTERS
4月21日，法国巴黎，香榭丽舍大街上悼念枪击事件遇难者的花束。之前一天这里发生枪击事件，一名警察遇害，另有二人受伤。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
4月18日，英国伦敦，英国首相特雷莎·梅在唐宁街10号外发表讲话。她宣布计划提前于6月8日举行大选，该计划次日获国会批准。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
一周图片精选（4月24-30日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（4月17-23日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
一周图片精选（4月10-16日）
欣赏一周精彩纷呈图片，回顾一周重大新闻事件。
路透3月照片精选
路透全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.