谋女郎斩获亚洲电影节最佳新人奖 Asian Film Awards 2012
2012年3月19日，第六届亚洲电影大奖颁奖礼在香港隆重举行，戏骨叶德娴凭借《桃姐 》第五度封后。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
印尼男星多尼·达马拉(Donny Damara)凭《Lovely Man》获封影帝殊荣。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
曾在柏林电影节、金球奖、奥斯卡金像奖上屡得殊荣的伊朗影片《纳德与西敏：一次别离》(Nader and Simin, A Separation)击败张艺谋的《金陵十三钗》和徐克的《龙门飞甲》，一举拿下最佳电影、最佳导演、最more
在《金陵十三钗》中饰演“玉墨”的“谋女郎”倪妮获得“最佳新演员”奖项，击败《那些年，我们一起追的女孩》中的柯震东和出演《星空》的林晖闵，成为内地电影人在本届大奖上唯一独立获得的奖项。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港导演许鞍华获“亚洲电影终生成就奖”。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
菲律宾演员Shamaine Buencamino夺得“最佳女配角”奖。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
台湾新秀柯宇纶以《翻滚吧！阿信》获颁“最佳男配角”。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
《桃姐》男主角刘德华获得网络票选最受欢迎男主角奖及公众选择奖，菲律宾女星Eugene Domingo获得网络票选最受欢迎女主角奖。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
泰国人气女星Cris Horwang，凭借《爆头》(Headshot)获得最佳女配角提名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
颁奖嘉宾莫文蔚佩戴价值千万元的钻饰配衬紫色单肩晚装裙，闪耀全场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
韩星尹恩惠。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港演员郑希怡。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
倪妮以一身优雅镶钻红裙亮相。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
日本电影《奇迹》中的小演员前田旺志郎(Ohshiro Maeda)，获得最佳新演员提名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
张静初。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
台湾女星桂纶镁。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
柯震东(左)陈妍希。柯震东凭借《那些年，我们一起追的女孩》获最佳新演员奖提名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
