实拍孟加拉雏妓 Bangladesh brothel
根据联合国儿童基金会的数据，全球大约有180万未成年人被迫从事性交易工作，在孟加拉等发展中国家，这一情况尤其严重。（2012年2月23日，孟加拉中部地区福里德布尔县的一家妓院，14岁雏妓Lipi等待顾客。） REUTERmore
孟加拉东北部坦盖尔地区有一家名为“Kandapara”的妓院，收容着数百名从事性服务工作的妇女和女孩，其中大多数是十几岁的雏妓。(3月4日，17岁雏妓Hashi在房间内拥抱情人丈夫。) REUTERS/Andrew Bimore
这些性工作者每天服务约15至20名顾客，挣得800至1,000塔卡(约合9.75-12.19美元)。(3月5日，Hashi(左)与一名顾客聊天。) REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
许多少女是被继母或是亲生父母卖到妓院或作为抵押被迫从事性服务，因而不会获得金钱补偿。(3月4日，Hashi在房间内吸烟。) REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
在妓院里，鸨母为了招揽嫖客，甚至使用为牲畜增肥的类固醇(Oradexon)药物催熟这些少女，令她们更为丰满更有吸引力，并掩饰了她们的真实年龄。(3月5日，Hashi展示类固醇药物。) REUTERS/Andrew Birmore
类固醇在孟加拉很容易买到，还很便宜，不过这是一种用于治疗严重的关节炎、哮喘和过敏的药物，会危害健康，长期服用足以致命。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
为了生活的更有保障，许多雏妓通常在妓院外面拥有一位“丈夫”或情人。(3月4日，Hashi拥抱自己的“丈夫”。) REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
17岁少女Hashi是“Kandapara”妓院中的一名雏妓，平时需要食用类固醇使自己看起来更成熟，以吸引更多的顾客，另外她还拥有一位情人“丈夫”。(3月4日，Hashi站在妓院外面招引顾客。) REUTERS/Andrmore
3月5日，Hashi(右)与顾客耳语。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hashi(右)站在房间外面。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hashi化妆迎接顾客。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hashi洗头发。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hashi与一名顾客打闹嬉戏。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
3月4日，Hashi与“丈夫”的脚。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Hashi房间墙壁上张贴的儿童画像。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
3月5日，16岁少女Maya涂抹口红。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Maya用手抓饭吃。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Maya佩戴着漂亮的项链。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Maya打电话。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Maya喝水。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Maya的小房间。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
11岁雏妓Shefali用线修眉。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
3月4日，19岁少女Lucky抱着自己的儿子。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
2月22日，孟加拉中部地区福里德布尔县的一家妓院，一名12岁的雏妓Mukti在房间内化妆。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
2月23日，17岁雏妓Nazma与自己的孩子躺在床上休息。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
妓院在博多河(Padma)沿岸的一个公共厕所。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
一个性工作者的房间。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
性工作者们呆在房间内化妆。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
一名性工作者站在简易的妓院外面。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
一名身穿裙装的性工作者。 REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
