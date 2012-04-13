沙排美女备战奥运 Beach Volleyball
2012年4月9日，北京奥运会铜牌获得者薛晨(图)与张希在美国加利福尼亚州曼哈顿海滩进行训练，备战伦敦奥运会。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
张希倒地救球。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
中国选手薛晨酷味十足。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国选手凯利·沃尔什(左)与老搭档米丝蒂·梅组合在最新一期女沙排世界排名中名列第二，将是中国队最强劲的对手之一。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
有沙排女皇之称的美国选手凯利·沃尔什(Kerri Walsh)再次征战奥运。现年33岁的沃尔什曾经两次获得奥运会女子沙滩排球冠军，并拥有多个孩子。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
34岁的美国选手米丝蒂·梅(Misty May)接球。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯利·沃尔什做手势。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国组合凯利·沃尔什/米丝蒂·梅与教练交谈。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯利·沃尔什(右)与米丝蒂·梅的完美配合。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国搭档组合实力不可小觑。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯利·沃尔什跪地救球。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国选手凯利·沃尔什休息。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯利·沃尔什身材健美。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯利·沃尔什与教练交谈。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
美国选手凯利·沃尔什(右)与德国选手萨拉(Sara Goller)对练。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
德国组合萨拉(Sara Goller)(右)与劳拉(Laura Ludwig)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
德国组合与中国选手薛晨(左)对练。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
矫健身姿。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
高高跃起。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
