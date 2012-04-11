北京奥运场馆困境 Deserted Olympic Sites
北京奥运会已过去近四年，北京公共交通和基础设施得到全面改善，但很多奥运场馆耗费公共财政，利用率却不高。网易主管体育新闻的副总编颜强称，奥运场馆建造成本高昂，而组织方在建设场馆甚至申办奥运时，未全面考虑奥运会如何利用这些场more
颜强指出，就体育场馆而言，用得越多，寿命就越长，保护得就越好，社会效益也更高，而北京在这方面明显存在不足。(3月27日，赛艇的奥运场馆。) REUTERS/David Gray
“鸟巢”体育馆和“水立方”游泳中心更多只是吸引了好奇的游客，并未成为重要的体育赛事场所。2011年，“鸟巢”和“水立方”吸引了约461万人次游客。(3月27日，“水立方”游泳中心。) REUTERS/David Gray
“鸟巢”管理方估计，照目前的利用率，“鸟巢”需约30年能收回30亿元人民币建设成本。(3月23日，“鸟巢”体育馆。) REUTERS/David Gray
“水立方”虽拥有国家补贴，且奥运会建造的嬉水乐园带来收入，去年却亏损约1,100万元。(3月27日，“水立方”。) REUTERS/David Gray
其他场馆的境遇比鸟巢和水立方更糟糕。昔日的皮划艇赛场已破败。 REUTERS/David Gray
一个水泵抽取皮划艇水道的水，用来浇灌植物。 REUTERS/David Gray
皮划艇水道已被抽干。 REUTERS/David Gray
赛艇场馆坐落于北京东北郊顺义奥林匹克水上公园。 REUTERS/David Gray
一个更衣室的牌子丢弃在地面上。 REUTERS/David Gray
草坪上的标志牌。 REUTERS/David Gray
五棵松棒球场是特地为奥运会而建的临时设施，在奥运会结束后因乏人问津，最后被拆除。(3月30日，棒球场拆迁后的玻璃板。) REUTERS/David Gray
五棵松棒球场投资在2-3亿之间，但仅办过几场比赛。(空旷的地面。) REUTERS/David Gray
奥运棒球馆标志。 REUTERS/David Gray
4月2日，朝阳公园沙滩排球场馆。 REUTERS/David Gray
3月23日，游客参观“鸟巢”。 REUTERS/David Gray
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
泰坦尼克沉船百年纪念 英邮轮重温传奇之旅 Titanic
(Reuters) -2012年4月8日，英国邮轮“巴尔莫勒尔”号从英国港口城市南安普敦出发，沿着“泰坦尼克”号当年的航线开始了百年纪念之旅。今年4月15日是“泰坦尼克”号沉没100周年纪念日。
探秘宠物墓地 Pet cemetery
(Reuters) - 美国加州亨廷顿海滩的宠物墓地于1961年开放，是美国291家宠物墓地之一。
24小时时事新闻(4月10日) 24Hours 2012
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.