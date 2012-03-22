探秘保镖训练营 Bodyguard Training
2012年3月18日，中国专业提供要员保护的天骄特卫公司开始在海南三亚进行为期四周的要员保护特训营。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
此次活动邀请以色列安全学院总教官、韩国和阿尔巴尼亚前国家领导人保镖等国际顶级保镖教官和反恐专家来指导训练。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
天骄特卫公司与以色列国际安全学院合作成立了天骄国际安全学院。(学员们搬运其他学员。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
参加此次特训营的36名学员由退伍军人、退役运动员和大学毕业生组成，其中有10名女性学员。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们将参加搏击、格斗、特种驾驶、礼仪等多科目的培训，以磨练意志提高职业素养。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
训练科目非常全面和多元化，其包括车俩特种驾驶，要员保护方案，高端礼仪学习，国内安全方案学习和反恐知识等等。(学员们在海滩上跳跃。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员参加集训。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们在树荫下休息。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们背负同伴前行。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们搬运轮胎。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
孩子们观看学员保镖训练。(摄于3月17日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员全身沾满泥沙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员在训练中呐喊鼓劲。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员站宿舍内为同伴按摩解乏。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员躺在床上休息。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员坐在楼梯道上休息。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员酣然入睡。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名女学员为同伴按摩。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员穿上制服。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员穿上靴子。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员的靴子和包。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名学员在房间内换衣服。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们吃饭。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们的特训营地里悬挂着中国国旗。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们搬运轮胎。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
肩扛轮胎前进。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学员们列队。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
