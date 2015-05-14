戛纳电影节开幕
第68届戛纳国际电影节5月13日晚在法国南部海滨城市戛纳拉开帷幕。（中国女星范冰冰亮相红毯。） REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
中国女星张馨予身穿东北棉袄裙。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
法国女星福德莉奇·贝尔(Frederique Bel)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
名模荷菲特·高兰(Hofit Golan)。REUTERS/Yves Herman
超模杜晨·科洛斯(Doutzen Kroes)。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
女演员娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)与丈夫本杰明·米派德(Benjamin Millepied)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
法国女星伊莲娜·雅各布(Irene Jacob)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
好莱坞影星娜奥米·沃茨(Naomi Watts)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
杰克·吉伦哈尔(Jake Gyllenhaal)与西耶娜·米勒(Sienna Miller)。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
超模坦雅·兹雅希耶娃(Tanya Dziahileva)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
女星朱丽安·摩尔(Julianne Moore)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
女星苏菲·玛索(右)与导演哈维尔·多兰(Xavier Dolan)。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
导演艾玛纽尔·贝克特(Emmanuelle Bercot)。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
男星杰克·吉伦哈尔(Jake Gyllenhaal)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
女星露皮塔·尼永奥(Lupita Nyong'o)。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
法国女导演艾玛纽尔·贝克特 (Emmanuelle Bercot) (中)参加开幕式，其执导的电影《昂首挺胸》 (La tete haute)成为开幕影片。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
摄影记者们拍摄出席戛纳电影节的影星。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
