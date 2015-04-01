浪漫樱花季
东京樱花全面盛开，日本民众纷纷外出欣赏樱花美景。(3月30日，一名身穿和服的女子拍照。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月30日，东京，绚烂樱花。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本上野公园，一名女子站在樱花丛中自拍。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
樱花绽放。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
游客在日本上野公园赏花。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
樱花丛。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一对情侣在上野公园合影。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
白色樱花。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
游客在千鸟之渊(Chidorigafuchi)赏花。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
春光里的樱花。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一户家庭自拍。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一只小鸟啄食花蜜。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
一名男子触摸樱花。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一名女子头戴纸袋。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
鲜花锦簇。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
游客欣赏千鸟之渊(Chidorigafuchi)的樱花。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
一个树枝上的樱花。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
游客在日本上野公园野餐。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
唯美樱花。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
