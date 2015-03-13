斯里兰卡中资港口城项目叫停
斯里兰卡叫停中国交通建设集团的科伦坡港口城项目，称该项目缺少政府批文。此举引发了与中国之间的外交争议风险。(3月10日，港口城项目建筑工地外张贴的通知。) REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
斯里兰卡新任总统迈特里帕拉·西里塞纳(Maithripala Sirisena)誓言重新审查中国与斯前任政府之间签署的合同，称这些合同不透明。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
中国驻斯里兰卡大使易先良称，科伦坡港口城项目将创造83,000个工作岗位。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
这个15亿美元的项目涉及在斯里兰卡首都科伦坡填海形成的陆地上，打造一个包括购物中心、水上运动区、高尔夫球场、酒店、公寓和游船码头在内的港口城。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
3月10日，港口城项目。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
3月10日，建筑工地的挖掘机。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
3月10日，建筑工地一个警告牌。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2月20日，施工现场。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2月20日，一辆挖掘机在工作。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2月20日，一名工程师行走在工地内。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2月20日，科伦坡港口城项目。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2014年5月28日，科伦坡港口城项目。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2014年3月25日，科伦坡港口城项目。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
2014年9月17日，出访斯里兰卡的中国国家主席习近平见证了科伦坡港口城项目的奠基仪式。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
