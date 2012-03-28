中国时装周 China Fashion Week-Mar 2012
梅赛德斯-奔驰中国国际时装周于2012年3月24日至4月1日在北京举行，来自国内外的46家品牌和机构、30余位中外设计师及近400位设计和模特新秀将参与41场时装发布、6项专业大赛总决赛，时装周期间还将举办10余场新闻发more
意大利男装品牌卡蒂尼举行2012秋冬品牌发布会。 REUTERS/David Gray
男装风情。 REUTERS/David Gray
“德芙瑞·2012/2013秋冬时装发布会”的设计灵感来源于女神鸟翅膀的舞动，把人们带入自然生态之中，将女装的多面立体动感表现出来。 REUTERS/David Gray
德芙瑞时装发布以深蓝色为主调，表现了女性干练的气质，更使女性的感性美展露无疑。 REUTERS/David Gray
在面料的采用上，主要是用柔软的羊绒和色泽光亮的丝绸等，使女性身材显得修长而柔美。 REUTERS/David Gray
长裙美女挥墨飘然起舞。 REUTERS/David Gray
雪之女王。 REUTERS/David Gray
模特走秀的身影倒映在秀台上。REUTERS/David Gray
酷味十足。 REUTERS/David Gray
美艳动人。 REUTERS/David Gray
干练潇洒。 REUTERS/David Gray
模特们展示德芙瑞品牌时装。 REUTERS/David Gray
长裙的设计非常独特，层次感鲜明。 REUTERS/David Gray
“OUDIFU·2012/2013秋冬时装发布会”以“茧”-“最完美的包容”为主题，用茧型来演绎经典廓形的定制构造式单品，打造一种超现实的效果。 REUTERS/David Gray
服装以坚固厚沉面料的运用为亮点，这些面料可以打造不真实的比例效果，赋予服装雕塑感。 REUTERS/David Gray
模特们身穿茧形裁剪服装，突显一种灵动感。 REUTERS/David Gray
如茧丝盘绕的帽饰。 REUTERS/David Gray
红衣女郎。 REUTERS/David Gray
异域草原风。 REUTERS/David Gray
回归清纯。 REUTERS/David Gray
一抹红色。 REUTERS/David Gray
展翅欲飞。 REUTERS/David Gray
可爱装扮。 REUTERS/David Gray
