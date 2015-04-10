本周中国区精选（4月3日-10日）
4月3日，在北京农业嘉年华上，一名表演者头戴爬满蜜蜂的帽子进行表演。REUTERS/Kim Kyung
美国战略与国际研究中心（CSIS）公布的卫星图片显示，中国迅速在美济礁填海造地，一些挖泥船在工作，海堤建成。菲律宾认为美济礁位于其专属经济区范围内。REUTERS/CSIS's Asia Maritime Transpamore
4月8日，安徽合肥，一个8岁孩子(右)在高空钢丝上表演杂技。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月8日，在上海时装周上，一名模特展示设计师班晓雪的作品。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月7日，北京日落景观。中国第五大商业银行--交通银行发布的最新一期交银中国财富景气指数环比下降。调研结果显示，国内受访小康家庭对今年就业形势的担忧有所加重。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月7日，在俄罗斯进行访问的中国外交部长王毅与俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫在莫斯科交换签署的文件。 REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
4月7日，北京，一名男子在一个在建的大厦上施工。中国政府全面松绑房地产政策之后，住房和城乡建设部政策研究中心主任秦虹认为，这只是政策的调整和回归，而并非救市；预计在积极的政策宽松支持下，今年楼市成交量将有所恢复，房价有望more
4月7日，北京，一名建筑工人举着一只乌龟在街边售卖。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月3日，香港，苏富比在媒体预展上展出一枚100.2克拉完美经典方形钻石和一枚25.59克拉缅甸红宝石。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月6日，云南安宁，僧侣在庆祝卫塞节的活动结束后搬走佛像。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月3日，北京，一名居民在清明节期间烧纸祭奠亲人。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月4日，香港，居民参加枕头大战。当日是2014年年度国际枕头大战日。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月4日，红牛花式摩托车大型表演在香港举行，一名骑手表演特技。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月9日，北京，一名摊贩在店内等待顾客。中国国家统计局当日公布，3月居民消费价格指数(CPI)同比上涨1.4%，涨幅持平上月。路透调查预估中值为上涨1.3%。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月8日，深圳，一名商场柜台销售人员展示Apple Watch仿制品。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月1日，F1中国大奖赛在上海国际赛车场举行，安保人员列队等待指示。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月9日，北京，一名居民在胡同里悬挂鸟笼。REUTERS/Jason Lee
