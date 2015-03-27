本周中国区精选（3月20日-27日）
3月25日，中国国际时装周在北京举行，一名模特展示设计师胡社光的作品。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月25日，在中国国际时装周上，设计师胡社光(中)在发布会结束后上台致谢。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月26日，在中国国际时装周期间，模特在“北服•歌力思”奖学金颁奖典礼上展示服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月25日，在中国国际时装周上，一名模特在后台化妆。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月25日，第九届亚洲电影大奖颁奖典礼在澳门举办，中国男星廖凡凭借《白日焰火》夺得影帝，韩国女星裴斗娜摘得影后桂冠。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月25日，浙江杭州，中国美术学院本科招生专业考试阅卷紧张进行中。现场，参考学生的绘画作品被整齐铺满整个体育馆，阅卷老师对作品逐一评分归档。REUTERS/Chance Chan
3月24日，广东广州，大象在野生动物园里玩耍。REUTERS/Alex Lee
3月24日，上海，一名游客使用iPad拍摄公园里的樱花。REUTERS/Aly Song
3月23日，美国海军第七舰队旗舰“蓝岭号”经停香港，进行补给和休整。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月19日，香港，大陆游客在香奈儿专卖店外排队。香奈儿官方发出中国内地降价声明，涉及经典款11.12、2.55，及Boy三个经典款包袋，引发抢购潮。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月20日，香港，房地产销售人员围住一辆汽车招揽顾客。香港差饷物业估价署发表的临时数字显示，今年1月全港私人住宅楼价连续10个月上升，按月涨2.2%，升幅为自去7月以来最大，楼价继续创纪录新高。 REUTERS/Bobbmore
3月24日，上海，民众在公园里欣赏鲜花。 REUTERS/Aly Song
3月26日，北京，国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛与印尼总统佐科夫人 Iriana在人民大会堂出席欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月26日，北京，国家主席习近平与印尼总统佐科在人民大会堂的签字仪式上握手。 REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
3月23日，一名中国游客参观泰国曼谷大皇宫期间拍照。中国游客在泰国的种种不雅行为已经引来连连抱怨。但泰国旅游企业称，鉴于当局正在想方设法重振停滞的经济，他们对这种情况除了默默忍受以外别无他选。REUTERS/Chaiwamore
3月25日，北京，中国仪仗队在人民大会堂等待欢迎亚美尼亚总统萨尔基相。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月24日，北京，国际奥委会评估团在首都体育馆内考察，观看中国女子冰球队进行练习。国际奥委会评估团在3月22日至29日期间来华对北京联合张家口申办2022年冬奥会进行实地评估考察。REUTERS/Mark Schiefemore
3月23日，北京，一名工人清洁国家大剧院的玻璃墙。国际投行--摩根大通中国首席经济学家朱海斌预计，中国今年一季度GDP同比增速在7%，但环比增速年化后为5.3%，远低于去年同期；波动最大的投资领域中，制造业投资增速全年将more
