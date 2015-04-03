本周中国区精选（3月27日-4月3日）
3月28日，中国国际时装周在北京举行，一名模特在“丝绸之路程应奋”发布会上展示新品服装。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月31日，在中国国际时装周上，一个小女孩在SUN TOMORROW童装发布会上走秀。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月28日，北京高峰时期参加“地球一小时”熄灯活动前后对比图。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月31日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂北大厅为乌干达总统穆塞韦尼举行欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月31日，中国国家主席习近平夫人彭丽媛与乌干达总统夫人Janet Museveni在人民大会堂出席欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月1日，香港佳士得举行新闻发布会，宣布毕加索作品《阿尔及尔的女人（O）版》将于5月11日亮相佳士得纽约春拍现场，估价约1.4亿美元。该作品构图密集，展示了立体主义、透视和激烈的色彩，是毕加索最为著名的作品之一。REUTmore
4月2日，云南昆明，一只黑熊依靠着饲养员的腿。云南省野生动物收容拯救中心搜救的93只动物将在普洱太阳河国家公园放生。REUTERS/Wong Campion
3月28日，辽宁沈阳，一个由48个披萨拼成的巨型披萨亮相一家商场，并邀请顾客免费品尝。据了解，该披萨有9平方米大小，总共使用了75公斤面粉、20公斤奶酪、20箱水果罐头及15公斤鸡肉等，由5名大厨花费14个小时制作而成。more
3月29日，在香港国际七人橄榄球赛上，朝鲜领导人金正恩模仿者霍华德(Howard)挥手。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月1日，安徽合肥，一名杂技演员在表演中头顶椅子。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月31日，上海，工人在建筑工地施工。中国指数研究院发布的“百城价格指数”报告显示，3月百城住宅均价同比和环比双双下跌，其环比下跌0.15%，跌幅较上月缩小；但同比下跌4.35%，为连续第六个月下跌且跌幅进一步扩大。 Rmore
3月31日，香港，歌迷在星光大道摆放鲜花和画像悼念已故歌星张国荣。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月30日，北京，中国国务院总理李克强在人民大会堂会见到访的美国财长雅各布·卢。 REUTERS/Parker Song/Pool
3月28日，云南昆明，一名男子躺在发货站躺在木板上休息。REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月1日，香港，16岁男模拉奇·布鲁·史密斯(Lucky Blue Smith)出席商业宣传活动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
