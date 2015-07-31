本周中国区精选（7月24日-31日）
7月28日，在俄罗斯喀山游泳世锦赛上，中国队选手参加花样游泳集体自由自选预赛。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
7月28日，香港海洋公园，大熊猫佳佳坐在“生日蛋糕”旁进食。佳佳迎来37岁生日，是最长寿圈养大熊猫。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月27日，香港动漫电玩节期间，微软Win10展台的模特们。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
7月26日，浙江嵊山岛后陀湾，废弃的渔村房舍上爬满了植物。岛上渔民多数已搬到陆上居住，昔日村落成为植物王国。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月23日，青海乐都县，一名护士(右)领着白内障病人经过一辆光明号“健康快车”。 REUTERS/Simon Zo
7月26日，广东广州，皇家马德里球员马塞洛(Marcelo Vieira)(右)参加训练期间与记者们握手。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月30日，马来西亚吉隆坡，北京申办冬奥会形象大使姚明参加国际奥委会第128次全会开幕式。姚明在接受路透采访时表示，中国的冬季项目要起飞了，有很大的潜力。REUTERS/Edgar Su
7月24日，广东广州，人们坐在楼房废墟附近玩手机。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月24日，在北京国际电子烟加盟、分销、体验展览会上，一家参展商的工作人员用电子烟进行表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月30日，北京，一名失联马航370航班乘客亲属观看手机上的相关新闻。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月29日，北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的土耳其总统埃尔多安握手。REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
7月20日，浙江金家村，一名顾客在农村淘宝服务站查看快递包裹。农村淘宝是阿里巴巴的战略项目。阿里巴巴计划在三至五年内投资100亿元，建立1000个县级服务中心和10万个村级服务站。REUTERS/Aly Song
7月30日，河北省张家口市崇礼县，当地村民在公交车站打发休闲时光。张家口市崇礼县是申办2022年冬奥会雪上 项目赛场所在地。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月30日，缅甸克钦邦密支那，获释的中国伐木工离开监狱。缅甸当日特赦了近7,000名服刑人员，其中包括一些政治犯和155名因非法伐木获刑的中国公民；此举或缓和缅甸与中国紧张的外交关系。 REUTERS/Stringer
