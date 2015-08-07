本周中国区精选（7月31日-8月7日）
8月5日，马来西亚吉隆坡，美国国务卿克里与中国外交部部长王毅在双边会谈前握手。克里称，将与王毅讨论冻结南海填海造地的倡议。REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski
8月4日，北京，游客参观故宫。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月3日，北京至河北高速路段，一名女子怀抱着小孩。重度雾霾天气导致京冀部分高速暂时封闭。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
8月3日，新加坡总统府，中国外交部长王毅与新加坡总理李显龙会晤。REUTERS/Edgar Su
8月3日，河北唐山，雾霾天气中的一条小湖泊。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月31日，上海，两个孩子观看庆祝中国抗战胜利70周年表演。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月31日，在马来西亚吉隆坡举行的国际奥委会第128次全会上，北京携手张家口获得2022年冬奥会举办权，北京申冬奥代表团成员欢呼庆祝。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
7月31日，河北张家口崇礼县，一个滑雪雕塑上空燃放焰火，庆祝北京携手张家口获得2022年冬奥会举办权。REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月6日，北京，一名中国遇难乘客家属在马航北京办事处外举着标语牌，她的女儿和女婿当时在失事的MH370航班上。马来西亚周四确认留尼汪岛发现的机翼碎片属于马航MH370。REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月6日，在俄罗斯喀山进行的2015年世界游泳锦标赛上，宁泽涛以47秒84夺得男子100米自由泳决赛冠军。这是亚洲选手第一次在该项目获得世界大赛金牌。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
8月5日，在2015年世界游泳锦标赛上，中国选手孙杨夺得男子800米自由泳决赛冠军后披着国旗庆祝。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
8月3日，河北唐山，工人们在百丰钢铁有限公司的仓库内工作。面对各种治污新规，加上需求低迷，中国头号钢城唐山的部分企业因此减产，有些钢厂甚至完全关闭。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
8月5日，澳门，一个购物商场内展示的综合度假村--新濠影汇模型。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
8月6日，香港海关及警方向媒体展示此次检获的冒牌货，有皮具、手表、服饰、鞋类、太阳眼镜及香水等。香港海关与警方近日联合行动，捣破近10年来最大的“贮存及销售冒牌货”案件，涉及LV、Chanel、Lacoste及Pradamore
8月5日，台北，台湾中华统一促进党总裁“白狼”张安乐率领约30人到民进党中央党部抗议，其中约10人穿着日军制服，自称日本皇家军，上演行动剧反讽民进党的“皇民化课纲”把台湾小孩教得很好。REUTERS/Pichi Chuamore
