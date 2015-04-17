本周中国区精选（4月10日-17日）
4月13日，云南孟连傣族拉祜族佤族自治县，男子们戴着面具参加年度泼水节。泼水节是傣族人民辞旧迎新的传统节日。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月13日，云南孟连傣族拉祜族佤族自治县，傣族新年泼水节，人们互相泼水庆祝，骑车者躲闪不及。REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月13日，云南孟连傣族拉祜族佤族自治县，僧侣用化缘钵盛着活鱼举行放生仪式。REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月14日，北京，一名记者参观微软中国研发集团技术演示中心。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月13日，北京，一名男子在公园里锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月12日，云南孟连傣族拉祜族佤族自治县，几名妇女在神鱼节期间在河里抓鱼。数以千计的人们在神鱼节期间在南垒河抓鱼。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月12日，香港，民众在泼水节的庆祝活动上向一名警察泼水。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
4月10日，F1中国大奖赛上海站，两名厨师观看赛车手进行练习。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月12日，上海国际赛车场，梅赛德斯车队的英国车手路易斯·汉密尔顿庆祝夺冠，将香槟喷向礼仪小姐。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月12日，上海，一位老人逗弄一只猫咪。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月10日，上海，艺术家们绘画将一名男子与古城墙融为一体，旨在提高人们对该市传统建筑物的保护。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月10日，上海，顾客在百胜旗下的Atto Primo餐厅就餐。百胜发言人Jonathan Blum在通过电邮发给路透的评论中称，Atto Primo是“一家创新实验室，帮助我们研究中国消费者口味的变化”，并称该餐馆可以more
4月10日，上海虹桥国际机场，大巴上的乘客观看飞机。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月10日，上海，一名顾客在苹果专卖店拍摄其试戴的Apple Watch。消费者当日可以开始在苹果专卖店试用Apple Watch，4月24日起可以购买。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月10日，北京，一家购物商场内的人体模特。消费者当日可以开始在苹果专卖店试用Apple Watch，4月24日起可以购买。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月11日，陕西宜川，1,700余名中学生在室外操场上参加考试。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月15日，2015劳伦斯世界体育颁奖典礼在上海举行，已经退役的中国网球名将李娜获得特别成就奖。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月15日，北京，一名女子行走在沙尘暴天气中。据北京市气象台统计，这是2002年3月20日之后，北京时隔13年再次出现沙尘暴。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
4月16日，在北京国际电影节上，影迷们在明星走红毯时欢呼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
