本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
Li Na of China eyes the ball during her match against Sara Errani of Italy at the WTA tennis championships matmore
苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2
(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
智能机器人创意战 Intelligent Robot
闯入“13层地狱” Haunted 13th Floor
(Reuters) - 名为“第13层”的鬼屋以僵尸和激光沼泽为特色，吸引大批民众前来体验“极致恐怖”。
