在中国 好酒不怕贵 China Wine Market
随着中国富裕阶层队伍壮大，中国消费者对红酒的需求日益增长。法国酒业巨头保乐力加(Pernod Ricard)称，中国消费者日益富裕，能够接受该公司旗下马爹利酒涨价，无损在亚洲市场销售强劲增长的势头。(摄于2011年6月1more
保乐力加亚洲负责人Pierre Coppere称，中国农历新年后，公司将马爹利白兰地价格上调5-10%，威士忌的价格亦调高3-10%。相信消费者能接受这样的涨价，并认为这是可持续的。(摄于2008年5月28日，香港，亚太more
中国目前已是全球葡萄酒消费增长最快的市场，法国、澳大利亚、意大利、西班牙、智利、美国等世界主要产酒国纷纷前来开辟市场。(摄于2011年4月8日，意大利维罗纳Vinitaly葡萄酒展) REUTERS/Stefano Remore
2011年6月1日，上海国际酒类商品交易博览会，一瓶巴西米奥罗葡萄酒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名游客品尝红酒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
阿根廷Alfredo Roca葡萄酒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名女子轻晃红酒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名游客品尝阿根廷Alfredo Roca葡萄酒。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A2011年4月8日，意大利维罗纳Vinitaly葡萄酒展，一杯红酒。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
2011年4月8日，意大利维罗纳Vinitaly葡萄酒展，浅尝红酒。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
2010年5月25日，香港，一名游客在亚太地区国际葡萄酒及烈酒展览会鉴赏展览的酒类。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
展览的西班牙红酒。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile
一名游客闻葡萄酒。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年11月22日，北京国际顶级私人物品展，一名模特展示轩尼诗XO。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
