中国游客在巴黎 Chinese Tourists In Paris
中国媒体近日报道一系列亚洲游客在巴黎遭抢劫事件，中国使馆要求法国采取行动。(摄于2012年8月19日，巴黎埃菲尔铁塔。)REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
法国表示，将加大力度确保在巴黎的游客安全。(摄于2013年4月11日，法国卢浮宫。) REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
法国内政部长瓦尔斯和旅游部长皮内尔视察卢浮宫和埃菲尔铁塔时称，政府已部署200名警察巡逻，以保护游客安全，此外还在采取措施，帮助外国游客免受侵害或迅速报案。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
在卢浮宫，游客现在可以用16种语言中的任何一种现场报案，不必前往警局。(2007年8月6日，游客在卢浮宫内留影。) REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE)
法国是世界上最热门的旅游目的地，旅游收入是该国低迷经济中的一个亮点。(2010年9月14日，一对中国游客在埃菲尔下举行梦幻婚礼。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
但近期频频发生中国游客遭盗窃和抢劫的事件，影响了巴黎的形象。(2009年8月12日，游客排队进入卢浮宫参观。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
一名巴黎警官称，今年第一季，针对中国公民的轻微犯罪同比跳增22%。他表示，亚洲游客向来习惯随身携带大量现金，因此常常成为目标。 (2009年8月6日，游客参观凯旋门。) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
法国内政部长瓦尔斯表示，巴黎是一座安全的城市，欢迎世界各地的游客和朋友们到来。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
2013年6月26日，游客排队参观埃菲尔铁塔。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2013年7月28日，游客在巴黎街头拍照。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2013年7月28日，一名游客查阅地铁线路图。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
