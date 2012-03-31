巧克力美味时装秀 Chocolate Fashion Show
2012年3月29日，瑞士苏黎世，在巧克力时装秀上，模特展示用巧克力制作的服装。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
世上最大的巧克力盛宴“巧克力沙龙”(Salon du Chocolat)于3月30日至4月1日在瑞士苏黎士举行。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
巧克力花饰。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
甜心娇娃。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
黑白相间裸肩装。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
巧克力鸟笼裙。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
俏佳人。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
女王范。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
腿部上的巧克力纹身。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
一名厨师用巧克力为模特做装饰。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
性感无限。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
闪耀全场。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
部落公主。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
巧克力无处不在。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
蝴蝶翩翩欲飞。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
火辣诱惑。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
