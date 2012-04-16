版本:
2012年 4月 16日

朝鲜大阅兵 纪念金日成诞辰百年 Commemoration Rally

2012年4月15日，朝鲜平壤，金日成广场举行盛大阅兵，纪念金日成诞辰100周年。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 16日
朝鲜新领导人金正恩出席阅兵式并首次发表公开演讲，号召人民为取得“最终胜利”继续努力。(摄于4月14日) REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 4月 16日
士兵们鼓掌欢迎金正恩出席阅兵式。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
一辆军车运载自制导弹接受检阅。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
民众观看阅兵式。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
士兵高喊口号列队前行。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
士兵乘坐卡车接受检阅。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
女兵列队前进。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
武器装备方阵通过主席台接受检阅。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
一名士兵站在军车上敬礼。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
骑兵参加阅兵。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
女兵持枪接受检阅。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
阅兵式上的金日成画像。 REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 16日
一名女兵回头观望。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
民众鼓掌欢送金正恩离开阅兵式。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2012年 4月 16日
主题思想塔上空燃放烟花，庆祝金日成诞辰100周年。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
民众观看主题思想塔上空燃放的烟花。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
170米高的主题思想塔。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 16日
