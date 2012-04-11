动漫美女嘉年华 Cosplay fashion
恶魔少女。(摄于2012年4月7日，瑞士洛桑) REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
甜美公主。(摄于2012年4月7日，瑞士洛桑) REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
粉红甜心。(2012年4月7日，瑞士洛桑) REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
俏女佣。(2010年12月3日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Stringer
红夫人。(摄于2009年12月6日，台北) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
《最终幻想VII》中的“卡丹裘”(Kadaj)。(摄于2006年8月5日，新加坡) REUTERS/Tim Chong
音乐妖魔双人组。(摄于2009年7月12日，新加坡) REUTERS/Sim Wei Yang
蓝色妖姬。(摄于2010年7月4日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/Thomas White
《人形电脑天使心》(Chobits)中的可爱人物。(摄于2009年11月15日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
海盗船长。(摄于2009年7月12日，新加坡) REUTERS/ Joel Boh
《战场女武神》(Valkyria Chronicles)。(摄于2009年3月30日，日本东京) REUTERS/Issei Kato
凝花女皇。(摄于2008年9月23日，日本东京) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
美艳玫瑰。(摄于2009年7月31日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
红粉佳人举杯共饮。(摄于2008年9月28日，日本东京) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
经典动漫《宇宙战舰大和号》中的女战士。(摄于2009年3月18日，日本东京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
青春美少女团体。(摄于2012年4月7日，瑞士洛桑) REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
花仙子。(摄于2007年1月28日，日本东京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
恶魔女战士。(摄于2009年11月15日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
《死神》中的主角黑崎一护(Kurosaki Ichigo)。(摄于2006年8月5日，新加坡) REUTERS/Tim Chong
天使降临。(摄于2008年11月23日，新加坡) REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
帅气书生。(摄于2008年1月29日，日本东京) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
白发魔女。(摄于2009年11月15日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
女佣姐妹花。(摄于2009年8月31日，日本东京) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
《公主公主》(Princess Princess)中的“俏护士”。(摄于2006年7月31日，香港) REUTERS/Paul Yeung
长发魔女。(摄于2010年7月4日，法国巴黎) REUTERS/Thomas White
妖姬横行。(摄于2007年1月28日，日本东京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
歌德萝莉。(摄于2006年7月31日，香港) REUTERS/Paul Yeung
萝莉观秀。(摄于2008年9月23日，日本东京) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
糖果女佣。(2006年12月5日，加拿大多伦多) REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
古代秀女和武士。(摄于2007年5月2日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Jianan Yu
艺妓。(摄于2009年12月6日，台北) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
性感诱惑。(摄于2010年7月30日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
甜美萝莉。(摄于2009年11月15日，韩国首尔) REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
猫女。(摄于2010年7月30日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
楼阁女。(摄于2009年12月6日，台北) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
忍者刀客。(摄于2010年7月1日，法国维勒班特) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
花仙子。(摄于2006年7月28日，香港) REUTERS/Paul Yeung
