体验“逆世界” Dancing on the ceiling
中国首个外资倒置屋旅游项目在上海金山枫泾中国农民画村内正式对外开放，吸引民众前往参观并感受“倒置”错乱的魅力。(2014年5月1日) REUTERS/Aly Song
该倒置屋是一幢上下二百多平方米的钢木结构别墅，也是世界上唯一一个上下两层有不同倾斜方向的建筑。REUTERS/Aly Song
民众参观倒置屋。 REUTERS/Aly Song
倒置餐厅。 REUTERS/Aly Song
在德国小村Affoldern，名为“疯狂之家”(Crazy House)的倒置屋吸引众多游客。(2014年5月7日)REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
倒置屋，顾名思义，就是倒置的房子，不仅仅房屋是翻转的，屋内所有的家具、摆设都是倒置的。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
游客走进倒置屋，会产生一种时空错乱的感觉。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
一个女孩体验“倒立”生活。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
倒置屋耗时六周建成。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
分为客厅、卧室、餐厅和洗手间多个体验区域。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
倒置的餐具。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
倒置的洗手间。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
游客体验倒置屋。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
