Dennis Rodman in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from video in Pyongyang December 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV
Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
