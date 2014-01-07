版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三 04:15 BJT

Dennis Rodman in North Korea

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport in this photo released by Kyodo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from video in Pyongyang December 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV</p>

Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from videmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shakes hands with officials upon arriving in North Korea, in this still image taken from video in Pyongyang December 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA for Reuters TV

<p>Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman visits the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman speaks the media after arriving at an airport in Pyongyang in this photo released September 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at Pyongyang airport, in this photo taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beimore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows pictures he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the media, upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, in this combination picture, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Cmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital Imore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Bemore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture taken of him during his visit to North Korea, to the media upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Cmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital Imore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture of himself during his visit to North Korea as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Cmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Dennis Rodman shows a picture which he took with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongymore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman sits in a car as he heads to Pyongyang international airport in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basmore

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

2014年 1月 8日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released on March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

