24 Hours in Pictures
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound knmore
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH The wrapped bodies of two dead people hanmore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH The wrapped bodies of two dead people hang from an overpass as three more dead bodies lie on the ground in Saltillo March 8, 2013. REUTERS
Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafmore
Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A widow writes on a slate as she attends a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vmore
A widow writes on a slate as she attends a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster for the National League for Democracy's (NLD) congress is reflected in a bus window as people travmore
A poster for the National League for Democracy's (NLD) congress is reflected in a bus window as people travel on the bus in Yangon March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a portrait in the living room omore
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a portrait in the living room of his home in Mexico City March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view himore
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez lie on the ground as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
New Zealand's Bruce Martin avoids a bouncer bowled by England's Stuart Broad during the fourth day of the fmore
New Zealand's Bruce Martin avoids a bouncer bowled by England's Stuart Broad during the fourth day of the first test at the University Oval in Dunedin March 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in the wmore
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hally Bara, an artisan, poses for a picture in front of traditional Songhai and Tuareg headdresses and jewemore
Hally Bara, an artisan, poses for a picture in front of traditional Songhai and Tuareg headdresses and jewelry she made at the store in her house in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Performing Arts imore
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Performing Arts in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Relatives mourn over the coffins of Jonathan Montano and Nelson Giovanny Norena, two circus clowns who weremore
Relatives mourn over the coffins of Jonathan Montano and Nelson Giovanny Norena, two circus clowns who were killed by an armed gang, at Comuna 1 in Cali March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore
A boy rests with a Bulldog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the Free Syrian Army runs as he fires his rifle in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken Marmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army runs as he fires his rifle in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) uses a pair of binoculars to look towards the South during his visit tomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) uses a pair of binoculars to look towards the South during his visit to the Jangjae Islet Defence Detachment and Mu Islet Hero Defence Detachment on the front, near the border with South Korea, southwest of Pyongyang March 7, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during the funermore
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. Chavez will be embalmed and put on display "for eternity" at a military museum after a state funeral and an extended period of lying in state, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday. REUTERS
Palestinian militants of al-Mujahideen brigades demonstrate their skills during a drill in front of the medmore
Palestinian militants of al-Mujahideen brigades demonstrate their skills during a drill in front of the media in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Szczepan Karpiel of Poland competes during qualifications for the men's slopestyle final at the FIS Freestymore
Szczepan Karpiel of Poland competes during qualifications for the men's slopestyle final at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss, March 8, 2013. REUTERS
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsinmore
A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographemore
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London in this still image taken from video on March 8, 2013. REUTERS
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying more
Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Sjinkie Kneght of Netherlands, Kim Yun-Jae of South Korea, Wenhao Liang of China, Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hunmore
Sjinkie Kneght of Netherlands, Kim Yun-Jae of South Korea, Wenhao Liang of China, Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary and Alvaro Pena of Spain (L-R) compete during the men's 1500m heats at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Debrecen, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Asfour, 22, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Aboud nemore
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Asfour, 22, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Aboud near Ramallah March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A cardinal holds his cap as he arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi<more
A cardinal holds his cap as he arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
