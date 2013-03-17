24 Hours in Pictures - 16 Mar 2013
Fighters from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rest in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) is surrounded as he arrives at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A nun holds a candle as she takes part in a march ahead of the 33rd anniversary of assassination of the late Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero in San Salvador March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
England's Chris Ashton (2nd L) is tackled Wales' Jamie Roberts (C) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. REUTERS
Activists dressed as ghosts protest against Brazilian evangelic pastor Marco Feliciano, the deputy and president of the Human Rights Commission, for his racist and homophobic statements at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 16, 2013. The sign reads, "In times of euphoria, real problems become ghosts." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Swansea City's Ben Davies (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A girl waits next to the Honour Guards for the procession after the funeral service for Sweden's British-born Princess Lilian at the Royal Palace of Stockholm on March 16, 2013 in this photo provided by Scanpix. REUTERS
Balinese Hindu devotees bathe in the Sebatu waterfall during a "Melukat" purification ritual in Gianyar District in the Indonesian island of Bali March 16, 2013. REUTERS
Workers climb scaffolding as they put the final touches to a large religious statue at the Buddhist temple near Amphawa floating market at Samut Songkhram province March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Onlookers and relatives of the casualties involved in an accident on a bus, which overturned after a collision with a car and a trailer, check the wreckage of the vehicle on the Dead Sea highway, about 25 km (16 miles) southwest of Amman March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamad
Italy's Andrea Masi (C) is tackled by Ireland's Cian Healy (R) and Jamie Heaslip (L) during their Six Nations international rugby union match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 16, 2013 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Free Syrian army fighters carry Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
China's newly-elected Premier Li Keqiang (R) waves as he arrives for a news conference with newly-elected vice premiers Zhang Gaoli (C) and Liu Yandong after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People perform with fireworks during the Ski and Fashion Festival in Mzaar resort, Mount Lebanon, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Adelina Sotnikova of Russia performs during the ladies free skating at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, Ontario, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Women watch a whirling dervish perform a traditional dance on the famous Al-Moez Street, considered the largest open museum of historical Islamic monuments in Egypt, in Cairo March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Manchester United's Chris Smalling (R) challenges Reading's Hal Robson-Kanu during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A supporter of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr takes part in a rally, which the participants said was against sectarianism and injustice, in Kut, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Baghdad, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Pope Francis I is flanked by Swiss Guards as he sits under a wooden sculpture in the Paul VI general audience hall during an audience for members of the media, at the Vatican March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hotel guides for delegates take photographs outside the Great Hall of the People, in front of a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, ahead of the closing session of National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS
