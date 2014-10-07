7 Oct 2014
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistamore
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkimore
A protester sits under a tent as she helps to block an area around the government headquarters in Hong Kong Ocmore
Neighboring people watch a man in a hazardous material suit work on cleaning the apartment unit where a man dimore
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore
Muslim pilgrims walk on a bridge as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the final daymore
A view shows a part of the al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bmore
A diver leaps into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanmore
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance omore
Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casimore
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during the second Jerusalem Formula Road Show opposite Jerusalem's Old Citymore
Professor John O'Keefe speaks at a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad burn a flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was lemore
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks with politicians and business owners in a round table discussion on raisimore
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliumore
Honeymoon murder accused Shrien Dewani sits in the dock before the start of his trial in Cape Town, October 6,more
River Plate's Carlos Sanchez reacts after missing a shot during their Argentine First Division soccer match agmore
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6more
下一个
Editors Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.