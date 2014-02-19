版本:
BRIT Awards

<p>Singer Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Music group One Direction react after being presented with the BRITs Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Music group One Direction react after being presented with the BRITs Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Lily Allen presents the award for British Group during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Lily Allen presents the award for British Group during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Bruno Mars performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Bruno Mars performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Prince and his band 3rdEyeGirl present the award for British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Prince and his band 3rdEyeGirl present the award for British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Katy Perry performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singers Kylie Minogue and Pharrell Williams announce the winner of the International Male Solo Artist Award award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singers Kylie Minogue and Pharrell Williams announce the winner of the International Male Solo Artist Award award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Nile Rodgers accepts the International Group award on behalf of Daft Punk at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Nile Rodgers accepts the International Group award on behalf of Daft Punk at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Members of Bastille react after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Members of Bastille react after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Bruno Mars reacts after being presented with the International Male Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Bruno Mars reacts after being presented with the International Male Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The Arctic Monkeys perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

The Arctic Monkeys perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding reacts after being presented with the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Ellie Goulding reacts after being presented with the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Aluna Francis and Disclosure perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Aluna Francis and Disclosure perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Members of Rudimental react after being presented with the British Single award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Members of Rudimental react after being presented with the British Single award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Host James Corden has his sleeve set alight at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Host James Corden has his sleeve set alight at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Model Kate Moss accepts the British Male Solo Artist award on behalf of David Bowie as musician Noel Gallagher looks on at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Model Kate Moss accepts the British Male Solo Artist award on behalf of David Bowie as musician Noel Gallagher looks on at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Members of One Direction react after being presented with the British Video award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Members of One Direction react after being presented with the British Video award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys talks after being presented with the British Album award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. Seen are Nick O'Malley (L) and Matt Helders (R). REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys talks after being presented with the British Album award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. Seen are Nick O'Malley (L) and Matt Helders (R). REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Lorde accepts the International Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Lorde accepts the International Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

