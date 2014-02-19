BRIT Awards
Singer Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februamore
Singer Beyonce performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Music group One Direction react after being presented with the BRITs Global Success award at the BRIT Awardmore
Music group One Direction react after being presented with the BRITs Global Success award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Lily Allen presents the award for British Group during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop musimore
Singer Lily Allen presents the award for British Group during the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Bruno Mars performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Febmore
Singer Bruno Mars performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince and his band 3rdEyeGirl present the award for British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, celebramore
Prince and his band 3rdEyeGirl present the award for British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Katy Perry performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Febmore
Singer Katy Perry performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singers Kylie Minogue and Pharrell Williams announce the winner of the International Male Solo Artist Awardmore
Singers Kylie Minogue and Pharrell Williams announce the winner of the International Male Solo Artist Award award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Nile Rodgers accepts the International Group award on behalf of Daft Punk at the BRIT Awards, celebrmore
Singer Nile Rodgers accepts the International Group award on behalf of Daft Punk at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Londonmore
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of Bastille react after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards,more
Members of Bastille react after being presented with the British Breakthrough Act award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bruno Mars reacts after being presented with the International Male Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, cmore
Bruno Mars reacts after being presented with the International Male Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Arctic Monkeys perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Febmore
The Arctic Monkeys perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Ellie Goulding reacts after being presented with the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awmore
Singer Ellie Goulding reacts after being presented with the British Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aluna Francis and Disclosure perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in more
Aluna Francis and Disclosure perform at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of Rudimental react after being presented with the British Single award at the BRIT Awards, celebramore
Members of Rudimental react after being presented with the British Single award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Host James Corden has his sleeve set alight at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Armore
Host James Corden has his sleeve set alight at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februarymore
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februarymore
Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Kate Moss accepts the British Male Solo Artist award on behalf of David Bowie as musician Noel Gallagmore
Model Kate Moss accepts the British Male Solo Artist award on behalf of David Bowie as musician Noel Gallagher looks on at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Londonmore
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of One Direction react after being presented with the British Video award at the BRIT Awards, celebmore
Members of One Direction react after being presented with the British Video award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys talks after being presented with the British Album award at the BRIT Awarmore
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys talks after being presented with the British Album award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. Seen are Nick O'Malley (L) and Matt Helders (R). REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Londonmore
Singer Ellie Goulding performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Lorde accepts the International Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British popmore
Singer Lorde accepts the International Female Solo Artist award at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Lonmore
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in Lonmore
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
