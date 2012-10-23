版本:
Skyfall premiere

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2012年 10月 24日 星期三

An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

