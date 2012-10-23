Skyfall premiere
Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
