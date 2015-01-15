版本:
中国
Oscar nominations

Best Picture: American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Best Picture: Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Best Picture: Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Picture: The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 2月 7日 星期五
Best Picture: The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Best Picture: Selma. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2014年 11月 12日 星期三
Best Picture: The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Best Picture: Whiplash. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
Best Actor: Steve Carell, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2014年 12月 1日 星期一
Best Actor: Michael Keaton, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Best Actress: Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, Still Alice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Actress: Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Best Actress: Reese Witherspoon, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Duvall, The Judge. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Best Supporting Actor: Ethan Hawke, Boyhood. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, Birdman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / 2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Best Supporting Actress: Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone, Birdman. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2014年 8月 28日 星期四
Best Supporting Actress: Meryl Streep, Into the Woods. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Best Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Best Director: Richard Linklater, Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Best Director: Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2014年 9月 9日 星期二
Best Director: Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 2月 27日 星期四
Best Director: Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
