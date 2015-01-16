Critics' Choice Awards show
Emily Blunt accepts the award for best actress in an action movie for Edge of Tomorrow during the 20th Annual more
Host Michael Strahan wears the Lobby Boy costume from the film The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Keaton hugs fellow actor Ethan Hawke after Keaton won best actor for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ron Howard accepts the Louis XIII Genius Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reese Witherspoon in seen in the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rap artist Common accepts the award for best song for Glory from the film Selma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Gunn poses backstage with the award for Best Action Movie for Guardians of the Galaxy. REUTERS/more
Host Michael Strahan is dressed as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Gad does a line from the film Frozen where he played the character Olaf, for co-presenter Leslie Mann. REmore
Director Christopher Miller, producer Dan Lin and director Phil Lord accept the Best Animated Feature award fomore
Host Michael Strahan opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director James Gunn (L) and star Chris Pratt accept the award for best action movie for Guardians of the Galaxmore
Host Michael Strahan strips down to his briefs as he opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Keaton takes the stage to accept the award for best acting ensemble for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Michael Strahan appears in costume as Malecifent. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gillian Flynn accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for Gone Girl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Armando Bo accepts the award for best original screenplay for Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Slate accepts the award for best actress in a comedy for her role in Obvious Child. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonmore
Producer Jeremy Dawson (R) accepts the award for best comedy film for The Grand Budapest Hotel with case membemore
Director Richard Linklater accepts the award for best picture for Boyhood with cast and crew and presenter Benmore
Julianne Moore accepts the award for best actress for her role in Still Alice . REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Kevin Costner accepts the trophy from presenter Renee Russo. REUTERS/Mario more
下一个
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2015 Academy Awards.
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama
Civil rights drama "Selma" is screened for free to the residents of Selma, Alabama which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.