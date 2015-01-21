版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 12:33 BJT

Celebrity portraits

Actress Jessica Chastain poses at a hotel in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 星期三
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2011年 9月 10日 星期六
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2012年 2月 4日 星期六
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 4月 15日 星期二
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2013年 6月 19日 星期三
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2008年 9月 11日 星期四
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / 2010年 9月 11日 星期六
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2006年 9月 20日 星期三
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2011年 9月 15日 星期四
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 9月 26日 星期四
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / 2013年 11月 26日 星期二
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2013年 12月 6日 星期五
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2009年 4月 30日 星期四
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2012年 12月 1日 星期六
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2013年 4月 18日 星期四
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2013年 10月 31日 星期四
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2008年 9月 9日 星期二
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2012年 12月 7日 星期五
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 5月 19日 星期三
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 4月 19日 星期六
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2011年 7月 25日 星期一
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2008年 12月 30日 星期二
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2008年 2月 6日 星期三
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 2月 27日 星期六
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2012年 12月 17日 星期一
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2013年 10月 31日 星期四
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 星期三
Liza Minelli. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2009年 11月 25日 星期三
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2009年 9月 15日 星期二
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2009年 12月 16日 星期三
