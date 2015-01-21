Celebrity portraits
Actress Jessica Chastain poses at a hotel in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucasmore
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julianne Moore and Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liza Minelli. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clive Owen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Helen Mirren. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
