Courtside celebs

Will Ferrell listens to a radio as he watches an evening match with his son and wife Viveca Paulin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2014年 8月 30日 星期六
Will Ferrell listens to a radio as he watches an evening match with his son and wife Viveca Paulin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro film a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home while sitting courtside for a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Derick E. Hingle

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro film a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home while sitting courtside for a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Derick E. Hingle
Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake holds the camera during a timeout in the game against the Miami Heat in Memphis, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Nelson Chenault

Reuters / 2014年 12月 8日 星期一
Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake holds the camera during a timeout in the game against the Miami Heat in Memphis, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Nelson Chenault
Drake reacts from the sideline in a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Tom Szczerbowski

Reuters / 2014年 5月 5日 星期一
Drake reacts from the sideline in a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Tom Szczerbowski
Beyonce and Jay-Z sit courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2013年 2月 18日 星期一
Beyonce and Jay-Z sit courtside before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2014年 6月 2日 星期一
Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
David and Victoria Beckham sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2014年 7月 6日 星期日
David and Victoria Beckham sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the game with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch the game with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Bradley Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber attend the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Mark J. Rebilas

Reuters / 2014年 5月 4日 星期日
Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber attend the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Mark J. Rebilas
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William as they watch hockey at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits with her husband Prince William as they watch hockey at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Chris Brown sits next to Spike Lee as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / 2013年 4月 1日 星期一
Chris Brown sits next to Spike Lee as the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics in in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during his game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Reuters / 2014年 12月 9日 星期二
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with Jay-Z during his game against the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, Shannon Tweed, and Vancouver Canucks' left winger Alexandre Burrows during the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2012年 1月 1日 星期日
Gene Simmons eats a hot dog next to his wife, Shannon Tweed, and Vancouver Canucks' left winger Alexandre Burrows during the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks in Los Angeles December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jack Nicholson watches during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Richard Mackson

Reuters / 2014年 3月 7日 星期五
Jack Nicholson watches during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Richard Mackson
Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2014年 6月 8日 星期日
Mike Tyson attends the WBC middleweight title fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Heidi Klum hugs her boyfriend Vito Schnabel during the match between Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic at the U.S. Open in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jerry Lai

Reuters / 2014年 9月 2日 星期二
Heidi Klum hugs her boyfriend Vito Schnabel during the match between Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic at the U.S. Open in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Jerry Lai
Woody Allen watches the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Woody Allen watches the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iggy Azalea attends the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee

Reuters / 2014年 11月 29日 星期六
Iggy Azalea attends the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee
Mick Jagger is seen before the start of the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Mick Jagger is seen before the start of the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen kiss in the stands while attending the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Reuters / 2014年 7月 14日 星期一
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen kiss in the stands while attending the closing ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / 2013年 2月 18日 星期一
Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski watch Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2013年 6月 8日 星期六
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski watch Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Cruise talks to Charles Gordon-Lenox, Earl of March, at Goodwood racecourse, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Tom Cruise talks to Charles Gordon-Lenox, Earl of March, at Goodwood racecourse, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Shakira passes their son Milan to Barcelona's Gerard Pique before the match between Barcelona and Eibar in Barcelona October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2014年 10月 19日 星期日
Shakira passes their son Milan to Barcelona's Gerard Pique before the match between Barcelona and Eibar in Barcelona October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Steven Tyler attends a playoff game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee

Reuters / 2014年 4月 23日 星期三
Steven Tyler attends a playoff game between the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee
Hugh Jackman sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2014年 7月 6日 星期日
Hugh Jackman sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean look at the Houston Rockets mascot during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / 2013年 2月 17日 星期日
Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean look at the Houston Rockets mascot during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Naomi Campbell smiles as she stands in the Ferrari garage during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2014年 7月 7日 星期一
Naomi Campbell smiles as she stands in the Ferrari garage during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Owen Wilson attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Gary A. Vasquez

Reuters / 2014年 11月 16日 星期日
Owen Wilson attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Gary A. Vasquez
Manny Pacquiao takes a photo with Mario Lopez as he celebrates his unanimous decision over WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley in their title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2014年 4月 13日 星期日
Manny Pacquiao takes a photo with Mario Lopez as he celebrates his unanimous decision over WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley in their title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton watch the game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks in Orlando, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/David Manning

Reuters / 2014年 2月 22日 星期六
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton watch the game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks in Orlando, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/David Manning
Anna Wintour and Liev Schreiber talk as the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / 2011年 2月 12日 星期六
Anna Wintour and Liev Schreiber talk as the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
