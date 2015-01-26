Best of SAG Awards
Julianne Moore accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film more
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy more
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemblmore
Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Seriemore
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy more
Michael Keaton from Birdman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTEmore
Eddie Redmayne accepts his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film Thmore
William H. Macy is kissed by his wife Felicity Huffman after he won the award for Outstanding Performance by amore
Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Dramore
Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J.K. Simmons accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Wmore
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performore
Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Televisiomore
William H. Macy holds his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role inmore
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood.more
Viola Davis accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in more
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performore
Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood.more
Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement award with her granddaughter Billie Catherine anmore
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her rolmore
Actresses Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Phyllis Logan of the television series Downtonmore
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series formore
The cast of Birdman, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton pmore
下一个
The road to K-pop stardom
Thousands of Korean children dream of becoming household names, often putting up with punishing schedules in the hope of one day making it big in the music...
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.
Critics' Choice Awards show
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.