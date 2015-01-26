版本:
Best of SAG Awards

Julianne Moore accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film Still Alice.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemblmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Keaton from Birdman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Keaton from Birdman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eddie Redmayne accepts his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eddie Redmayne accepts his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
William H. Macy is kissed by his wife Felicity Huffman after he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

William H. Macy is kissed by his wife Felicity Huffman after he won the award for Outstanding Performance by amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J.K. Simmons accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Whiplash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

J.K. Simmons accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Whiplash.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie award for her role in the HBO miniseries "Olive Kitteridge" at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-SHOW)

Frances McDormand accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Televisiomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
William H. Macy holds his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mike Blake

William H. Macy holds his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Showtime series Shameless.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Viola Davis accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement award with her granddaughter Billie Catherine and actress Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement award with her granddaughter Billie Catherine and actress Carrie Fisher.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her role in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her role in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Phyllis Logan of the television series Downton Abbey pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Phyllis Logan of the television series Downtonmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Birdman, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of Birdman, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton pmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 26日 星期一
REUTERS/Mike Blake
